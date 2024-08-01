Eating Well Begins with a Dash of Preparation

Healthy Meal Planning

By the National Institute on Aging

Eating healthfully and having an active lifestyle can support healthy aging. Older adults have unique nutrition needs, but simple adjustments can go a long way toward building a healthier eating pattern. Follow these tips to get the most out of foods and beverages while meeting your nutrient needs and reducing the risk of disease.

• Enjoy a variety of foods from each food group to help reduce the risk of developing diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. Choose foods with little to no added sugar, saturated fats, and sodium.

• To get enough protein throughout the day and maintain muscle, try adding seafood, dairy, or fortified soy products along with beans, peas, and lentils to your meals.

• Add sliced or chopped fruits and vegetables to meals and snacks. Look for pre-cut varieties if slicing and chopping are a challenge for you.

• Try foods fortified with vitamin B12, such as some cereals, or talk to your doctor about taking a B12 supplement.

• Reduce sodium intake by seasoning foods with herbs and citrus such as lemon juice.

• Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help stay hydrated and aid in the digestion of food and absorption of nutrients. Avoid sugary drinks.

USDA Food Patterns

Eating habits can change as we grow older. The USDA has developed a series of food patterns to help people understand different ways they can eat healthy. The food patterns include:

• The healthy U.S.-style eating pattern is based on the types of foods Americans typically consume. The main types of food in this eating pattern include a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fat-free or low-fat dairy, seafood, poultry, and meat, as well as eggs, nuts, seeds, and soy products.

• The healthy Mediterranean-style eating pattern contains more fruits and seafood and less dairy than the healthy U.S.-style eating pattern.

• The healthy vegetarian eating pattern contains no meat, poultry, or seafood, but does contain fat-free or low-fat dairy. Compared with the healthy U.S.-style eating pattern, it contains more soy products, eggs, beans and peas, nuts and seeds, and whole grains.

Visit www.fns.usda.gov/cnpp/usda-dietary-patterns for more information on each eating pattern and recommended daily intake amounts for each food group.

Meal Planning

Answering the question ‘what should I eat?’ doesn’t need to leave you feeling baffled and frustrated. In fact, when you have the right information and motivation, you can feel good about making healthy choices. Use these tips to plan healthy and delicious meals.

• Plan in advance. Meal planning takes the guesswork out of eating and can help ensure you eat a variety of nutritious foods throughout the day.

• Find budget-friendly foods. Create a shopping list in advance to help stick to a budget.

• Consider preparation time. Some meals can be made in as little as five minutes. If you love cooking, or if you’re preparing a meal with or for friends or family, you may want to try something a little more challenging.

• Keep calories in mind. The number of calories people need each day varies by individual. Always discuss your weight and fitness goals with your healthcare provider before making big changes. Research calorie goals and healthy food swaps.

Finding Recipes

When planning meals, looking for recipes that sound delicious to you can be a good place to start. The USDA features the MyPlate Kitchen (www.myplate.gov/myplate-kitchen), a resource that helps you find healthy recipes that fit your nutrition needs and create a shopping list. The MyPlate Plan tool (www.myplate.gov/myplate-plan) will create a customized food plan for you based on your age, height, weight, and physical activity level.

Finally, when you create your shopping list, don’t forget nutritious basics such as fresh fruits and vegetables and whole-grain bread.