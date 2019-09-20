EforAll Plans Launch Caravan and First Berkshire Pitch Contest

PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County is officially launching on Monday, Oct. 7 with a Berkshire County Caravan, bringing community leaders, volunteers, and would-be entrepreneurs together for free introductory events all day, starting at 8:30 a.m. in Great Barrington, 11:30 a.m. in Pittsfield, and 5 p.m. in North Adams. Details and registration for the caravan are available on the EforAll website, eforall.org/ma/berkshire-county.

It all leads up to bringing the All Ideas Pitch Contest to the Pittsfield area for the first time ever on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The program will be held at the Berkshire Museum, 39 South St., Pittsfield, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sometimes described as ‘Shark Tank without the teeth,’ the friendly, free event features seven pre-selected contestants and an eighth that will be added by audience vote on the night of the event.

Each participant is given two and a half minutes to pitch a business or nonprofit idea to a panel of judges and the audience. At the end of it, EforAll will give away $2,750 in seed money to help launch these ideas. The first place finisher wins $1,000, second place $750, third place $500, and audience favorite $500. The event is an example of EforAll’s mission of using innovative means to foster entrepreneurial growth throughout Berkshire County. Applications and audience registration are both available online at eforall.org/ma/berkshire-county.

Business startups (whether or not they participate in the Pitch Contest) are encouraged to apply for Berkshire County’s Winter 2020 Accelerator, which will begin in Pittsfield in January. This free, 12-week, intensive training program is taught by community mentors and volunteers who lend their expertise and experience to these budding entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurship for All is a nonprofit organization that partners with communities nationwide to help under-resourced individuals successfully start and grow a business through intensive business training, mentorship, and an extended professional support network.