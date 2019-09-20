Hundreds to Join United Way Day of Caring Throughout Western Mass. Today

PIONEER VALLEY — Today, Sept. 20, marks United Way of Pioneer Valley’s 25th annual Day of Caring, as about 250 volunteers will roll up their sleeves and render volunteer service to dozens of local nonprofit agencies.

This year, 25 nonprofit agencies are participating in Day of Caring, and more than 30 unique projects that will take place. The United Way of Pioneer Valley Day of Caring is the largest volunteer day of service in Western Mass., bringing together local businesses and nonprofit agencies to accomplish meaningful work in the community.

Day of Caring is an ideal team-building opportunity for employees and an opportunity for a nonprofit agency to accomplish tasks and projects it otherwise would not have the capacity to complete.

As examples of just a few of today’s projects, a group of 15 from Berkshire Bank will volunteer with Birthday Wishes in Holyoke, wrapping birthday gifts for children who are homeless; a group of 20 from Mestek Inc. will complete cleaning and landscaping projects at Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke; a group of 15 from Harry Grodsky and Co. will tackle painting projects at the Salvation Army in Springfield; a group of 20 from Baystate Health and Excel Dryer will volunteer at Stanley Park in Westfield, completing a variety of landscaping and painting projects; a group of eight from Collins Pipe will help with outside projects at the Gray House in Springfield; and several groups from Baystate Health, Westfield Bank, and Health New England will help with painting and beautification projects at multiple Westfield public schools.