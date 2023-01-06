EforAll Showcase and Gala Slated for Jan. 12 at Berkshire Innovation Center

PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County will celebrate the graduates of the 2022 fall accelerator program and award $12,500 in seed capital, which includes a $2,500 award from the Lee Bank Foundation, at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

EforAll Berkshire County began its sixth accelerator in September and will celebrate the 19 individuals (representing 13 businesses) completing the intensive program. They spent 12 weeks learning from experts on a variety of topics about business. With the help of 38 volunteer mentors, the entrepreneurs have developed plans to take their businesses to the next level.

The ceremony will feature remarks by EforAll mentor and local business owner Diana Wall, a speech presented by one of the graduating cohort members, and distribution of the $12,500 prize pool. Prior to the ceremony, EforAll alumni from all six cohorts have been invited to table and showcase their businesses. The event is catered by MadJacks BBQ.

Pre-registration is encouraged. To register, visit bit.ly/GalaShowcaseJan12.