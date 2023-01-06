Cybersecurity Expert to Speak at the Communicators Club on Jan. 10

WORCESTER — Tye Jordan, regional director of Cinch I.T., will describe insights and best practices in traversing modern-day cybersecurity for all types of businesses and industries in a talk titled “Cybersecurity and Technology with Pro Tips” at a virtual meeting of the Communicators Club (TCC) on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Zoom-based program will run from noon to 1:15 p.m. The cost for TCC non-members is $15; the event is free for TCC members. The individual membership fee of $50 per year includes no charge for online programs and a $15 discount on in-person events. To register, visit conta.cc/3gN3g3c. The membership page is at bit.ly/3T7VLSt.

The pandemic changed work for employees and businesses alike in the U.S. as more people began working remotely. The trend is expected to continue into 2023. Noting the growing dependency on having a workforce split between traditional offices and remote work, Jordan will discuss how businesses can best protect both themselves and their employees when navigating this new age of IT organizational dynamics. Those in attendance will leave this session with an understanding and a keen awareness focused on the security of their day-to-day technology.