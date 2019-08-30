Elms College Announces 100% Hire Rate for Education Graduates Six Years in a Row

CHICOPEE — Elms College announced that all of its class of 2019 education licensure graduates — both undergraduate and graduate — have successfully landed jobs as teachers in their licensure fields or are pursuing advanced degrees. This is the sixth year in a row that the Elms College Education Division has reported a 100% hire rate for its graduates.

“This outcome demonstrates our students’ diligence and commitment to children,” said Mary Claffey Janeczek, chair of the Education Division at Elms College. “Local school districts seek out our licensure graduates, because they are taught not only to master their subject matter, but also to teach with great compassion.”

Elms College allows education majors to specialize in elementary, early childhood, English as a second language, moderate special needs, or secondary education. Graduate students can work toward a master of arts in teaching degree in a variety of fields, including reading specialist, a master of education degree, or a certificate of advanced graduate study (CAGS). The college’s programs offer real-world, student-centric, pedagogical training that prepares teachers to serve as leaders in the changing field of education.