UMass Amherst Welcomes Largest-ever Class of First-year Students

AMHERST — UMass Amherst will welcome the largest entering class in university history when students return to the Commonwealth’s flagship campus over Labor Day weekend.

“Our students arrive with a remarkable variety of experiences and perspectives, and their selection of UMass Amherst shows that our flagship campus is a destination of choice for academically high-achieving students,” said UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy. “This year’s class again demonstrates our commitment to fostering a community of excellence, diversity, and accessibility that serves the Commonwealth and the wider world.”

The size of the entering class, approximately 5,800 students, represents an increase of 790 compared to last year. This includes 4,300 in-state students, an increase of 800 over last fall.

Massachusetts students represent 74% of the first-year class. Out-of-state enrollment remained strong at 1,500, including 470 international students. The university received a record 42,110 applications. Overall undergraduate enrollment this fall is projected to be 22,700.

The academic profile of the class of 2023 is impressive. The average SAT score is 1292, and the average GPA is 3.90. The class also represents an increase in the number of ALANA (African, Latino/Hispanic, Asian, Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and Native American) students at 33%. The percentage of underrepresented minority students is 17%, matching last year’s number. Half of the incoming class is female.

Commonwealth Honors College will welcome 660 students, up 35 students over last year. Their average SAT score is 1400.

Along with the first-year class, nearly 1,050 transfer students will be arriving on campus this fall. The transfers include 380 community-college students enrolling through the MassTransfer program. MassTransfer guarantees admission to Massachusetts community-college students who complete a designated program with a GPA of 2.5 or above. The overall GPA for entering transfer students is 3.40.