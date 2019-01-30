Elms College Changes Date of Instant Accept Day at BCC to March 6

CHICOPEE — The School of Graduate and Professional Studies at Elms College has changed the date of its previously announced Instant Accept Day at Berkshire Community College (BCC). The event will now be held on Wednesday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the BCC cafeteria at 1350 West St., Pittsfield.

Interested students should bring their official transcripts to be considered for admission to bachelor’s degree completion programs in social work or early care and education. Elms College representatives will be on hand to discuss program options, review students’ educational histories, and offer instant acceptance to qualified applicants.

In this degree-completion program, classes are held Saturdays on the Berkshire Community College campus and taught by Elms faculty. By completing coursework in 10 eight-week sessions over a 20-month period, students can save thousands of dollars in completing a bachelor’s degree.