AIC Announces Scholarship Recipients at Joint Session Model Congress

SPRINGFIELD — The 79th annual Model Congress at American International College (AIC), the longest-running continuous model congress of its type in the nation and one of the college’s oldest campus traditions, convened at AIC during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Eleven high schools throughout the northeast came to campus to write, debate, and pass legislation in a weekend-long simulated congress.

The AIC Model Congress awards scholarship opportunities to its top delegates. This year’s top delegate is Rose McCaffrey from SABIS International Charter School, who will receive the Kathryn Mauke Scholarship, a full four-year tuition scholarship to AIC. Second- and third-place delegates are Althea Brennan and Pamela Mountain, respectively, from Chatham High School in New York, who receive a $10,000 and a $5,000 four-year scholarship to AIC.

In addition, Best Delegation and Best Bill awards are presented to the schools that submit the most outstanding legislation and demonstrate the highest level of participation. Best Delegation was awarded to Alexandria Barnard-Davignon, Bridget Bushy, Rose McCaffrey, and Michael Scoville from SABIS International Charter School. Best Bill was awarded to bill sponsors Chinaly Chanvong and Jada Ficarra from SABIS International Charter School.

“Model Congress is a proud tradition at American International College. Our students work tirelessly in preparation for the event, and the high-school students who participate demonstrate impressive critical thinking skills, debate savvy, and show us all that they are on the path to leadership,” said Matthew Scott, AIC’s dean of students.

Participating schools for this year included Agawam High School, Chatham High School, East Longmeadow High School, East Windsor High School, Longmeadow High School, Minnechaug Regional High School, Pope Francis Preparatory School, Poultney High School in Vermont, SABIS International Charter School, Southwick Regional School, and Suffield High School.