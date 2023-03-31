Elms College, Holyoke Community College Sign Transfer Agreement

CHICOPEE — Elms College and Holyoke Community College (HCC) signed an articulation transfer agreement that will make it easier for HCC students to complete their bachelor’s degree at Elms College in either biology or biotechnology.

HCC students who earn an associate degree in biology or biotechnology with a minimum GPA of 2.0 will be able to transfer at least 60 credits and enroll into Elms College’s bachelor-degree programs in either biology or biotechnology.

“We are delighted to partner once again with Holyoke Community College to offer students an opportunity to continue their education at Elms College,” said Harry Dumay, president of Elms College. “The increase in college graduates resulting from this agreement will serve our shared goal of improving access to higher education for all students.”

The agreement is effective immediately so that HCC biology and biotechnology students who graduate this spring and meet the requirements of the agreement can matriculate into Elms this fall as third-year students.

“Elms College has been a college of choice for many Holyoke Community College students,” HCC President Christina Royal said. “We are excited to expand our partnership for the benefit of our students who want a seamless transfer experience in STEM fields of study.”

For information about the program, contact [email protected] or [email protected].