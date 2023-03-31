BusinessWest Introduces ‘HCN Monthly Feature’

SPRINGFIELD — These are exciting, challenging, and ever-changing times for healthcare and the businesses and individuals providing it. To better inform and educate its readers about the many issues, trends, and developments in the healthcare sector, BusinessWest and businesswest.com will be introducing a new, monthly segment that will present content from its sister publication, the Healthcare News (HCN), and healthcarenews.com.

This new resource will be called “HCN Monthly Feature,” bringing news and information on the many health, wellness, and fitness issues and developments of today, from both regional and national sources. Each HCN Monthly Feature will have specific themes and points of emphasis — everything from health and fitness (this month’s feature; see businesswest.com) to behavioral health; from cancer care to a salute to the region’s nurses — and it will be made available online at both businesswest.com and healthcarenews.com, as well as via daily e-newsletters BusinessWest Daily News and HCN News & Notes, making it readily available to subscribers and consumers in the Western Mass. region and beyond.

For subscriptions, additional information, and to send us your news and story ideas, please visit BusinessWest at www.businesswest.com and HCN at www.healthcarenews.com.