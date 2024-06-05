Elms College Names Joyce Hampton Vice President of Academic Affairs

CHICOPEE — Elms College named higher-education executive Joyce Hampton its new vice president of Academic Affairs following an extensive search. Reporting directly to President Harry Dumay, Hampton is responsible for the strategic oversight and management of the college’s academic affairs. Her appointment is effective June 3.

“I am thrilled to announce that Dr. Joyce Hampton has been appointed the college’s next vice president of Academic Affairs,” Dumay said. “She has successfully led the strategic planning process over the past five years and has served as a member of my cabinet. I look forward to collaborating with her now in her new role, leading the academic direction of the college.”

For 34 years, Hampton has worked at Elms College, where she has progressively risen through the academic ranks as assistant professor, associate professor, and full professor. She has served as director of English as a Second Language and International Programs, associate academic dean, dean of Student Success and Strategic Initiatives, and most recently, associate vice president for Strategic Initiatives and dean of the School of Arts, Sciences, and Professional Programs.

Hampton holds both a doctoral degree and master’s degree in education from UMass Amherst and a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Texas.

“My tenure at Elms College has been exceptionally rewarding, and I am honored to become the next vice president of Academic Affairs at Elms,’’ Hampton said. “From personal experience, I know that Elms is truly a distinctive community dedicated to serving all students holistically. I look forward to advancing the college’s academic initiatives over the next several years, prioritizing excellence in teaching and learning.”