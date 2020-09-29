Elms College Names Three New Board of Trustees Members

CHICOPEE — The board of trustees at Elms College has appointed three prominent figures — Kristin Ferriter Hagan, Carolyn Jacobs, and Paul Marchese — to serve on the board.

Hagan graduated from Elms College in 1996, earning her bachelor’s degree magna cum laude in psychology. Most recently, she served as director of Development for St. Mary’s Parish School in Westfield. In that position, she was responsible for all major-gift fundraising, grant writing, event planning, and community outreach.

Jacobs is a social-work professor, spiritual director, and was Elms College’s 2017 commencement speaker. She is a dean emerita of the Smith College School of Social Work, where she taught for 35 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Sacramento State University, her master’s degree in social work from San Diego State University, and her doctorate from the Heller School of Brandeis University, and also received training as a spiritual director from the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Mind & Life Institute in Charlottesville, Va. Jacobs previously served on the Elms board of trustees from 2009 to 2018.

Marchese is executive vice president of Business Development and Relationship Management at St. Germain Investment Management and has more than 35 years of experience in private banking, investment management, and financial planning. Prior to his tenure at St. Germain, he was vice president of Business Development for private banking at FleetBoston Financial Corp. He currently serves as vice chair of the board of trustees for both Mercy Medical Center and Mason Wright Foundation. He is a board member of Stanley Park of Westfield, Glenmeadow, and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. He also serves on the finance committees of Trinity Health Of New England and Pathlight. Marchese holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Georgetown University and an MBA in marketing from the Boston College Carroll School of Management.

“The new members bring a wide range of perspectives to the board and have experience in higher education, institutional advancement, and financial services,” said Harry Dumay, president of Elms College. “I am pleased to welcome Kristin, Carolyn, and Paul, and I look forward to working with each of them as we advance the mission and vision of the college.”