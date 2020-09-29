Unify Against Bullying to Present Sixth Annual Fashion Show as Hybrid Event

HOLYOKE — On Monday, Oct. 26, high-school students of all shapes, sizes, styles, ethnicity, and physical abilities from schools in Western Mass. and Northern Conn. will strut their stuff at a fashion show celebrating true diversity. In this unprecedented time, the Unify Against Bullying team has decided to stream the event free on Facebook Live for all to enjoy.

One addition this year is an online auction where individuals can bid on prizes from the comfort of their home. The organization will also accept donations during the event to support their mission and the youth they serve. Delaney’s Market is offering a Unify meal package to order, pay for, and pick up curbside at one of four locations to make the event a party with family and friends.

“The event this year is especially poignant for all as Christine Maiwald, one of the founding board members and the executive director for the past three years, will be retiring on October 30,” said Sarah Goff, president of Unify Against Bullying. “Chris will be missed by everyone, especially the students she has worked with through the years. She plans to spend more time with her grandchildren and travel to visit with friends in South Carolina and Florida. The board of directors, students, and families that we serve wish Chris all the best in her retirement. We thank her profusely for her tireless pursuit of working with students to create respect and kindness toward one another.”

Maiwald added that “we are grateful to the countless businesses who step up to support the kids of Unify. It’s through their generous donations that we are able to help families struggling with this pervasive issue throughout our region and beyond.”

For information on streaming, sponsorship, and program advertising, visit www.unifyagainstbullying.org or call (413) 304-0668.