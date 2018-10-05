Elms College Offers Two New $2,000 Grants for Urban and Catholic Education

CHICOPEE — Elms College now offers two new educational grants to help incoming first-year students offset tuition costs. The Urban Education Grant and the Catholic Education Grant each award new students $2,000.

Students attending Springfield, Chicopee, or Holyoke public schools in Massachusetts are eligible for the Urban Education Grant, which is open to students attending a Catholic high school anywhere in the country. To qualify for either grant, students must be currently enrolled at their respective public or Catholic schools at the time of their application to Elms College. All qualifying students will be automatically considered for these grants when applying to Elms; no separate application is needed for this funding.

These new awards can be paired with other merit-based scholarships and financial aid offered by the college, but not with each other.

“Elms is proud to expand its financial-aid options for students from local urban school districts and Catholic high schools nationwide,” said Walter Breau, vice president for Academic Affairs. “These grants show our continuing commitment to make an Elms education accessible and affordable to students.”