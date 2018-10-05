NAI Plotkin Sells 1492 Boston Road Property to Restoration Worship Center

SPRINGFIELD — NAI Plotkin, an office of NAI Global, a leading commercial real-estate brokerage firm, announced it has sold 1492 Boston Road, which consists of a 9,697-square-foot commercial building, formerly the Smokey Bones Restaurant, and an adjacent 20,585-square-foot commercial building, currently occupied by Namco.

The asset was sold to Restoration Worship Center/Centro de Restauracion Adoracion for $2.2 million and includes a total of 6.1 acres of land next to the Lowe’s shopping plaza. Bill Low and Stephen Picard teamed up to sell the property, which was on the market for years with several real-estate companies.

“We are excited to have had the opportunity to get the former Smokey Bones property sold within a six-month timeframe to Restoration Worship Center, Low said. “The Boston Road area is a prime retail location and has seen quite a lot of changes over the last decade. While the retail market in this area has changed with the closing of stores like Macy’s and now Sears, we still have had a successful track record of sales and lease transaction in this area. With the opening of the new MGM Springfield, we have seen a spike of energy in commercial real estate, and we are excited to be part of bringing new business and opportunities into the Western Massachusetts market.”