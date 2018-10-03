Elms College Partners with Special Olympics on Young Athletes Program

CHICOPEE — The student-athlete advisory committee at Elms College is partnering with Special Olympics Young Athletes to offer budding athletes a sports and play program focusing on fun activities important to mental and physical health.

This free program will run from 9 to 10 a.m. for six Sundays, starting on Oct. 14, in the Maguire Center gymnasium and athletic fields (weather permitting) at Elms College. This is a chance for young people, ages 2 to 7, to be introduced to sports and the world of Special Olympics. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from and play with Elms student-athletes and coaches from a variety of the college’s athletic teams throughout the six-week session.

Elms College has a well-established partnership with Special Olympics, having offered Special Olympics Community Games for years. The next Community Games will be held in February.

“This is an extension of our relationship with Special Olympics,” said Michelle Proulx, head coach of the women’s basketball team at Elms. “We have never done a program for young athletes before. This is the first one they have ever run in Western Mass.”

