Springfield College School of Social Work to Hold Open House on Oct. 11

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College School of Social Work will hold an open house for prospective students on Thursday, Oct. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Brennan Center, 45 Island Pond Road, Springfield, and at Saint Vincent Hospital, 123 Summer St., Worcester.

The School of Social Work offers multiple programs for students, including a full-time, two-year, weekday master of social work program in Springfield, and a part-time, three-year, weekend master of social work program in Springfield and Worcester. There are also options for graduates of Council on Social Work Education-accredited bachelor of social work programs to choose either a four-semester weekend or three-semester weekday advanced-standing program. The combined master of social work/juris doctorate is a four-year, full-time program in conjunction with Western New England University School of Law. Students also can work toward a post-master’s certificate in trauma-informed practice with children and adolescents.

“The number of active social workers has been growing steadily. Between 2004-05 and 2014-15, the number of practicing social workers grew by 15.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that social-work jobs will grow by 11.5% between 2014 and 2024,” said Springfield College School of Social Work Dean Francine Vecchiolla. “Our master of social work program offers a single advanced generalist concentration, which is ideal preparation for direct practice, group work, community development and organization, and administration in a wide variety of settings, including child and family agencies, schools, hospitals, veterans’ services, senior centers, prisons, mental-health clinics, military-support programs, public social agencies, hospice care, and corporations. The school is student-centered, community-focused, and committed to diversity and cultural competence and to promoting continuous learning.”

At the open house, prospective graduate students will hear from a panel of faculty members, current students, field-education faculty, and admissions staff. Refreshments will be served. Advance registration for the open house is available by calling the admissions coordinator at (413) 748-3060, or prospective students may RSVP online by clicking here.