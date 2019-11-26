Elms College Ranked in Top 15% of Massachusetts’ Best Schools for Veterans

CHICOPEE — Elms College ranks in the top 15% of 2020 Best Colleges for Veterans in Massachusetts, according to data-analytics company College Factual. The college is also in the top 15% of colleges and universities in the company’s national rankings.

In the list of Best Colleges for Veterans in Massachusetts, Elms College was rated ninth out of 70 higher-education institutions for veteran friendliness as reviewed by College Factual. Elms improved its standing five slots over last year’s 14th position.

According to College Factual’s national list, Elms College moved from the top 25% to the top 15% with a rating of 214 out of 1,751 institutions, improving its position by 225 slots over last year’s standing at 439.

This list highlights colleges and universities that are working hard to provide quality educational outcomes to veterans, active-duty military students, and their families, College Factual stated.

“We are exceptionally proud of our statewide and national Best Colleges for Veterans recognition by College Factual,” said Walter Breau, vice president of Academic Affairs at Elms College. “These results demonstrate Elms College’s strong commitment to supporting our veterans, students who are currently serving in the military, and their families, as they pursue their education.”

Some of the factors taken into account by College Factual include affordability to veterans, support services, and resources specific to the needs of veterans, whether they are traditional or non-traditional students.