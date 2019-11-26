Five Bacon Wilson Attorneys Selected as Massachusetts Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson announced that three attorneys have been named to the 2019 Massachusetts Super Lawyers list of top attorneys in the Commonwealth, and two have been named to the 2019 Massachusetts Rising Stars list of up-and-comers. They are:

• Michael Katz (selected to Super Lawyers from 2004 to 2019), bankruptcy;

• Hyman Darling (selected to Super Lawyers from 2005 to 2019), estate planning and probate;

• Paul Rothschild (selected to Super Lawyers from 2004 to 2019), general litigation;

• Thomas Reidy (selected to Rising Stars from 2015 to 2019), land use/zoning; and

• Meaghan Murphy (selected to Rising Stars from 2018 to 2019), employment and labor.

Identified by a research team at Super Lawyers, the attorneys are selected for background, professional experience, achievement, and peer recognition. There is no opportunity to pay for a listing. Only 5% of New England’s lawyers are Super Lawyers. Rising Stars are under 40 years old or have been practicing law for less than 10 years. Fewer than 2.5% of New England lawyers were named Rising Stars.