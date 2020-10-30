Elms College to Hold Virtual Career Fair on Nov. 4

CHICOPEE — On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Elms College will hold its annual fall Career & Internship Fair as a virtual event from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, Elms College’s Career Services Department is partnering with Career Fair Plus to host the virtual career fair, which will create a user-friendly experience for students and employers.

“Our fall 2020 virtual Career & Internship Fair will connect area employers with talented students from all majors who are seeking employment and internship opportunities,” said Justin Monell, director of Career Services at Elms.

According to Monell, registered employers will have the ability to virtually screen candidates, receive electronic résumés, and schedule interviews with students. Likewise, registered students can review the employment and internship offerings from area companies and schedule screening interviews.

So far, 30 companies have signed up to participate in the virtual career fair, including Baystate Health, Hartford Healthcare, Meyers Brothers Kalicka, Springfield Museums, and Springfield Public Schools, just to name a few.

“This virtual career fair has generated a lot of interest around campus, and I have received several requests from students for help updating their résumés and cover letters,” Monell said.

Area companies interested in registering for the virtual Career & Internship Fair can contact Monell at [email protected] or (413) 265-2272.