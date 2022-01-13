Elms College to Start Spring Semester on Campus

CHICOPEE — To continue to provide a full on-campus living and learning experience for the spring 2022 semester, Elms College announced it will start the spring 2022 semester on Wednesday, Jan. 19 as originally intended, with in-person learning.

“After much deliberation and closely following the guidelines from federal, state, and local health officials, we have decided to start the spring semester on campus with in-person instruction,” Elms College President Harry Dumay said.

In addition, the college will require students, faculty, and staff to have a COVID-19 booster shot by March 1.

“Prior to the start of the fall 2021 semester, we required all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated, and that decision proved to keep our COVID-19 rates down and help everyone remain safe,” Dumay said. “With the onset of the Omicron variant, we are now requiring everyone to receive a COVID-19 booster shot when they are eligible.”

According to Dumay, many individuals in the Elms campus community have already received their booster shot in an effort to stay healthy and stem the progression of the virus.

For the start of the spring 2022 semester, Elms will continue adherence to the ElmsSafe safety plan, which includes social distancing whenever possible and wearing masks indoors.