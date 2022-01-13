Human Service Forum Announces Upcoming Events to Empower Local Nonprofit Leaders

HOLYOKE — The Human Service Forum (HSF), a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Massachusetts public-service leaders, announced two upcoming events to support local nonprofit professionals in building skills and relationships.

On Friday, Jan. 28 from 8 to 10:30 a.m., HSF will host its annual Legislative Reception. With more than 20 local lawmakers confirmed to attend, this event is a chance for public-service leaders to connect and build awareness for the key issues and priorities in the community. The event will be held via Zoom. Click here to register.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 3, HSF will offer “Supervisory Skills Certificate Series,” an eight-week online training program for public-service professionals who are new to supervising staff. The series, which will be offered virtually, will cover a wide range of supervisory competencies, from multicultural sensitivity to legal issues, cybersecurity, and more. The training is open to all HSF members as well as the general public. Click here to register or learn more.

“Our mission is to support public service and nonprofit leaders, so they have the tools, connections, and resources to excel in their roles, in service to their communities,” said Becca Coolong, executive director of HSF. “When we come together as professionals to learn and grow, we are better equipped to make an impact.”