Encharter Insurance, Quincy Mutual Group Team Up to Thank Amherst First Responders

AMHERST — Local insurance agency Encharter Insurance, along with insurer Quincy Mutual Group, showed their appreciation to the Amherst Fire Department for their service on Aug. 18. The insurance partners delivered chocolates from local business Richardson’s Candy Kitchen, an Encharter client, for the firefighters to enjoy.

The event was inspired by the help these first responders have given to the Amherst community during this challenging time. Trish Vassallo and Lisa Eugin of Encharter Insurance met safely and distantly at the Amherst Fire Department’s Central Fire Station to offer thanks to the staff for their dedication to the community and help during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Here in Amherst, our first responders have been working so hard and so courageously through the current situation. We are so thankful to them for all that they do for our community,” said Vassallo, director of Operations at Encharter Insurance. “When Quincy Mutual approached us about giving back to our community, we immediately thought of the Amherst Fire Department and the men and women there who are working so hard to keep us all safe.”