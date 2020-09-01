Alumni Achievement Award Finalists

Finalists for Award Are Leaders in Business — and in the Community

Launched in 2015, and known then as the Continued Excellence Award, BusinessWest’s Alumni Achievement Award recognizes a previous 40 Under Forty honoree who has continued to build on his or résumé as a rising star in this region and leader both in business and within the community. The five finalists for 2020 — Carla Cosenzi, Peter DePergola, Mike Fenton, Paul Kozub, and James Leahy — epitomize what this award, sponsored by Health New England, is all about, and why it is among the most coveted of BusinessWest’s many awards.

Carla Cosenzi

She’s driven to succeed — in business and in the community

Peter Depergola

This pioneer remains on the leading edge in the field of bioethics

Mike Fenton

He has a passion for the law, and for serving his constituents

Paul Kozub

This entrepreneur — and his label — have come a long way in 15 years

James Leahy

This city leader has always been an ambassador — and a connector

