Top Page Banner

Daily News

Eversource Earns Award for Using Smart Technology to Reduce Peak Energy Usage

By 83

BOSTON — An Eversource program that pays customers to use less electricity during high-demand periods has received an award for Outstanding Achievement in Residential Program Design & Implementation by the Assoc. of Energy Services Professionals.

The award recognizes the company’s ConnectedSolutions demand-response program, which leverages customer-owned devices, such as wireless thermostats, battery storage, and electric-vehicle chargers, to reduce electric use during peak periods, when the cost and greenhouse-gas emissions of electricity in New England are at their highest.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our commitment and vision for a decarbonized grid,” said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency Tilak Subrahmanian. “This program allows us to optimize flexible resources and harness them for energy savings on a regional level, which reduces our reliance on costlier, fossil-fueled generation. This is another example of how we’re working to help our customers better manage their energy.”

More than 9,000 customers have enrolled in the volunteer demand-response program in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Customers allow their devices to automatically communicate with Eversource during regional peak energy periods, resulting in a short reduction of power or, in the case of batteries, a reduction of the stored energy. Residential customers with eligible connected wireless thermostats, battery storage, or electric-vehicle chargers can participate and earn incentives ranging from $20 to more than $1,000 a year, depending on their connected device. The energy company anticipates that, at full enrollment, the collective ability to call on these customers during high-demand periods could have the environmental equivalent effect of taking 20,000 homes off the grid.

Eversource is looking to get thousands of customer-owned devices enrolled over the next three years, amounting to approximately 100 megawatts in total. Customers who are interested in learning more should e-mail [email protected].

Tags:

Related Posts

Accorsi Named Rep to NCAA at Springfield College

By

ESB, Pioneer Valley Habitat Team Up for First Easthampton Project

By

Levellers Press Receives Manufacturers of the Year Award at State House

By