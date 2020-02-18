AIC Named Among 2020 Best Colleges and Universities for People with Disabilities

SPRINGFIELD — The Edvocate, an online education magazine, has named American International College (AIC) among the best colleges and universities for people with disabilities.

The Edvocate highlighted institutions that have multiple programs, policies, and measures in place to help people with disabilities succeed in higher education. AIC placed in the top 10.

“The Supportive Learning Services (SLS) program at American International College provides professional tutoring services to students, as well as assistance with study skills, organization, and time management,” the magazine noted. “Students can also take advantage of the Center for Accessibility Services and Academic Accommodations (CASAA), which provides both academic and physical accommodations.”

CASAA provides resources, training, and direct services to ensure people with disabilities have a greater opportunity to achieve their goals, while SLS is a fee-based program that helps students with learning challenges achieve their dream of completing college successfully. The second of its kind in the country, SLS celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2018. This comprehensive program works with the whole student academically, socially, and emotionally, by providing one-on-one tutorial assistance in addition to skills and content workshops designed to fit the unique needs of each student. In addition to helping students hone academic skills, SLS staff can assist students with organizational skills and time-management strategies that can help them modify their learning environment and maximize their strengths.

“We are pleased that the commitment of the college to provide access and opportunity for every student is recognized,” said April Voltz, AIC’s dean of Academic Success. “American International College has long appreciated that people learn differently and have varying needs in the pursuit of their education. Learning specialists in the Supportive Learning Services program provide professional tutoring and academic coaching tailored to the learning style of the individual student. The Center for Accessibility Services and Academic Accommodations collaborates with members of the institution’s diverse community to ensure that all aspects of campus life — learning, working, and living — are universally accessible.”