Excel Dryer to Host Free ‘Meet the Beekeeper’ Community-appreciation Event

EAST LONGMEADOW — When Excel Dryer Inc., manufacturer of the XLERATOR Hand Dryer, was completing its state-of-the-art, green, and health-conscious office renovation in 2021, it included an especially unusual initiative. The company partnered with Best Bees to add honeybee hives on the property to cultivate local honey. On Thursday, June 1 at noon, Excel Dryer will host a free “Meet the Beekeeper” event at its facility on 357 Chestnut St. in East Longmeadow.

“We are very excited to show off this unique feature and give people a chance to learn more about honeybees and the important role they play in supporting our local ecosystem,” said William Gagnon, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Excel Dryer. “These hives help ensure reliable bee health and have a positive impact on the environment. Plus, the honey is delicious.”

In addition to being able to meet the beekeeper, guests will learn fun facts about the fascinating honeybee and ways to help support the local bee population. The event will include the chance to sample local honey produced in the Excel Dryer hives, which recently had a facelift with custom homes to match Excel’s custom hand-dryer covers.

“We are proud to manufacture an environmentally friendly product, so including sustainable resources in our new office was a priority,” Gagnon said. “Other environmentally friendly features include tunable LED lighting, living walls, large windows for natural light, and recycled building materials, among others.”

Gagnon noted that Excel is anticipating strong turnout for this event, including local school children and senior-center members. “This is a wonderful opportunity to show our appreciation for our local community in an engaging way. We’re planning a fun and interesting event for all ages.”