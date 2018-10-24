Fall Feastival, Benefiting Habitat for Humanity, Slated for Nov. 1

LONGMEADOW — Tickets are now available for one of the area’s most taste-ful events of the season: the 18th annual Fall Feastival, benefiting Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH). The event takes place on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Twin Hills Country Club, 700 Wolf Swamp Road, Longmeadow.

The evening will feature networking, cocktails, and food from local restaurants, including Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant and Grill, The Log Cabin and the Delaney House, Elegant Affairs, Tekoa Country Club, the Magic Spoon, Twin Hills Country Club, Center Square Grill, and Holyoke Hummus. Evening festivities also include live and silent auctions, featuring items such as four VIP tickets to the Dropkick Murphys on St. Patrick’s Day weekend at the House of Blues in Boston, five Red Sox-Yankees tickets at Yankee Stadium in the Jim Beam Suite, and much more. Habitat will also auction off a week-long Napa Valley getaway.

Platinum sponsors include Bank of America and iHeartRadio. Gold sponsors include Excel Dryer and PeoplesBank. Silver sponsors include Berkshire Bank, the Home Builders & Remodelers Assoc. of Western Mass., Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C., Mortgage Network, the Perry Family, and Reminder Publications.

Tickets are $75 per person and available online at www.habitatspringfield.org or by calling (413) 739-5503. A limited number of tickets are available, and, as with previous years, the event is expected to sell out.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Springfield has built 65 houses for partner families in Hampden County since it was founded in 1987. GSHFH’s retail and donation center, ReStore, opened in Westfield in 2015, is designed to collect and resell new and gently used home and construction goods for a fraction of the retail price. All proceeds from the store support the mission of serving families. Fall Feastival is an event to celebrate all the work that has been done through the organization as well as a chance to share the stories of homeowners that have benefitted from Habitat.