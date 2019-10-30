Film About Jack Jonah Set to Premiere in West Springfield on Nov. 9

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Jack Jonah, a JCFilms project that was shot mid-August in West Springfield and Agawam, is set to premiere Saturday, Nov. 9 in the West Springfield High School auditorium.

Jack Jonah is a new feature film and a true story about a family’s endurance and struggle after unspeakable tragedy. Actor Dean Cain leads the cast in this multi-plot drama uncovering the deadly drug culture in Western Mass.

Showtime is 6 p.m. with members of the cast in attendance. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a reception with light appetizers. Tickets are $10 to attend the event, with all proceeds to benefit a national tour of the film in conjunction with the Jack Jonah Foundation and an actor from the film, Dean Cain.

Jack Jonah Foundation President Kirk Jonah said he is pleased with the outcome of the movie, which focuses on an anti-opioid education message.

“With such a huge interest in the film and people traveling from all over the region to be involved, we are able to select a fantastic team of over over 200 people to help in creating this film. Everyone involved was passionate about this issue, and everyone had an opioid life event,” he said. “Jack Jonah is bigger than just another teen film; it’s a challenge — a challenge for teens to better understand the dangers of heroin and other opioid drugs.”

After the premiere, the Jack Jonah Foundation is teaming up with Cain to host Community Action Events. “This film will be shown in schools all across America, so It just makes sense to hold the premiere at a school. Also, and ironically, this was Jack Jonah’s actual high school. That’s a great honor for us,” said Jason Campbell, writer and director of the project.

This red-carpet premiere event will host two separate screenings — an afternoon show for the cast, crew, and the large volunteer base from the community that participated in the film, and the evening show, which is open to the public.

For more information regarding the event, tickets, and ordering a copy of the film, visit www.jacksfilm.com.