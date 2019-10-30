Melanson Heath Joins BDO Alliance USA

NASHUA, N.H. — Melanson Heath has joined the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals. As an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, Melanson Heath can expand the services offered to clients by drawing on the resources of BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading professional-services firms, and other Alliance members.

The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and 550 independent Alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent member firm of BDO International Ltd., BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 73,000 people working out of 1,500 offices in more than 162 countries.

“Our client base throughout New England is increasingly exploring business opportunities in other domestic markets and foreign countries. The BDO Alliance USA allows us to better serve these clients as they expand regionally, nationally, and globally, while maintaining our autonomy,” said Scott Toothaker, managing principal of Melanson Heath. “Along with the geographic benefits, our firm will have access to broader, and in some cases deeper, technical knowledge and specialty services of BDO USA and its Alliance firms. This also allows our team to work alongside larger firms and BDO USA while accessing expansive training opportunities which will enhance our abilities to help our own clients and staff.”

The BDO Alliance USA enhances member-firm capabilities through the availability of supplementary professional services, comprehensive management-consulting services, focused industry knowledge, customized state-of-the-art computer systems, and internal training programs.

“We believe the professionals of Melanson Heath share BDO’s commitment to exemplary client service, and we want to welcome them into the BDO Alliance USA,” said Michael Horwitz, partner and executive director of Alliance Services for BDO USA, LLP.