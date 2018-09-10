Five Local Chambers of Commerce to Present Table Top Expo

CHICOPEE — The Greater Chicopee, Greater Holyoke, South Hadley & Granby, Springfield Regional, and Quaboag Hills chambers of commerce will collaborate to host their annual Table Top Expo on Tuesday, Oct. 2. The event will be held at the Castle of Knights, 1599 Memorial Dr., Chicopee, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The Expo features 120 vendor tables, which sell out each year. These include members of all five chambers and represent a broad cross-section of area businesses. From banks and event venues to specialty retailers and marketing specialists, any business that an individual or company could have a need for will be represented.

“We’re proud to be able to offer this event to our members and the public,” said Greater Chicopee Chamber President Jessica Roncarati-Howe. “It allows us to work with like-minded friends at other area chambers to extend the reach of each of our memberships. It’s exciting to see a business from Springfield connect with one from Quaboag Hills that might not otherwise have had the chance to meet.”

For the first time, the Table Top Expo will be free to the public. All are welcome to connect with businesses, interact with their representatives, and network while enjoying light refreshments and a cash bar.

Vendor tables are already selling. Participation, including one eight-foot table with a black tablecloth and inclusion in the event brochure, costs $125. Limited access to electricity is $25. Sponsorships are still available.

This event is sponsored for the Greater Chicopee Chamber by platinum sponsors Holyoke Medical Center and La Quinta Inn and Suites; gold sponsors BusinessWest, Polish National Credit Union, Holyoke Gas & Electric, and Westfield Bank; and silver sponsors Mountain View Landscaping and Reminder Publications.

To participate as a vendor, call Program Director Bobbi Mabb at (413) 594-2101, ext. 102, or visit www.chicopeechamber.org and click on the ‘events’ tab.