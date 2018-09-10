Registered Investment Advisor to Lead Two Courses at HCC

HOLYOKE — Jeffery Still, a registered investment advisor and licensed fiduciary based in Hadley, will teach two classes this fall at Holyoke Community College, with sessions for each topic offered both on the Holyoke campus and at the Ware location.

“Index Funds & Classic Concepts of Investing” will be offered on the Ware campus Mondays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and on the Holyoke campus Mondays, Nov. 19 and 26, also from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

This course will look at strategies for managing stock-market volatility and expand participants’ knowledge of index funds and comprehensive investment strategies. In addition to discussing how to manage the volatile market, Still will discuss concepts of investing, investment fundamentals, implementation, and guarantees.

Still will also offer “Achieving a Financially Secure Future” on Mondays, Oct. 15 and 22, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Ware campus, and Mondays, Dec. 3 and 10, at the same time on the Holyoke campus.

Participants will learn how to build a strong financial foundation and create and set goals for retirement using time-tested principals of sound investing — whether or not they have started planning for the future. Still will discuss risks and options to mitigate them, what impact taxes can have on retirement savings, and what makes a tax-efficient strategy.

The cost is $49 per class. To register for one of Still’s courses, visit www.hcc.edu/courses-and-programs/personal-enrichment.

Still is a registered investment advisor, offering services through Eagle Strategies LLC of Hadley. He is also a registered representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC.

A financial planner, Still operates in the capacity of a fiduciary. He has built a successful practice in Western Mass. that focuses on working with individuals and small-business owners. For individuals, he offers investment planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and life insurance. Services for small businesses include succession planning, key-person insurance, and buy-sell agreements.

Since 2013, Still has been a member of New York Life’s Executive Council, members of which are among the most successful of its 12,000 licensed agents. He belongs to the Northampton Chamber of Commerce.