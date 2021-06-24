Florence Bank Hires Erin Defoyd as Marketing Communications Officer

FLORENCE — Florence Bank recently announced the appointment of Erin Defoyd to the position of Marketing Communications officer. Defoyd comes to the bank with more than 20 years of banking experience and deep connections in the communities the bank serves.

She most recently served as Marketing officer at a local community bank. Her duties included implementation of marketing strategies to increase brand awareness, creation of communications materials, support of media planning, website management, and social-media administration.

“I have always been drawn to the Florence Bank brand and admired the commitment the bank has to its employees, customers, and the community,” Defoyd said. “I am excited to be a part of the team and look forward to fostering and building upon the deep relationships that the bank has established within the local communities.”

Defoyd graduated from the New England School for Financial Studies in 2018 and is currently pursuing a degree in marketing at Southern New Hampshire University.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Erin Defoyd to our Florence Bank family,” President and CEO Kevin Day said. “Her extensive background within the community-banking space as well as her knowledge of the communities we serve aligns with the ongoing commitment to our customers.”