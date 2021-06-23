Wellfleet Sign, Logo to Top Tower Square High-rise

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield residents and motorists on I-91 will soon see the full name and logo of Wellfleet, a Berkshire Hathaway insurance company, prominently displayed on the city’s skyline.

Signage installation began last week on the western side of the 28-story Tower Square office building at 1500 Main St., at the center of Springfield’s downtown business district.

Agnoli Sign Co. of Springfield is responsible for planning, fabricating, and the complex installation of Wellfleet’s name and logo about 300 feet in the air.

Wellfleet relocated its corporate headquarters to Tower Square in 2019, occupying 80,000 square feet within three floors. Wellfleet has about 210 employees, with the majority based at the Tower Square office.

Founded in 1993, Wellfleet is one of the leading providers of health and accident products to the higher-education market, and its Wellfleet Workplace division offers businesses supplementary health coverage and income-replacement products for their employees.

“After a delay due to the pandemic, we’re excited to be installing the Wellfleet sign on the Tower Square building,” said Drew DiGiorgio, Wellfleet President and CEO. “We take pride in our Springfield roots, and our state-of-the-art offices at Tower Square are the perfect home for our growing company.”

Tower Square is owned by investors Vid Mitta (managing partner), Dinesh Patel, Rohit Patel, and Kamlesh Patel.