Florence Bank Names Matthew Pittenger a Recipient of President’s Award

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced that Matthew Pittenger was recently selected as a recipient of its President’s Award.

The President’s Award was established by the bank in 1995, affording employees the annual opportunity to nominate their peers for this prestigious honor that recognizes outstanding performance, customer service, and overall contribution to Florence Bank. Pittenger was nominated by numerous colleagues.

Pittenger is the senior information technology specialist at the main headquarters in Florence and has worked at Florence Bank for six years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from UMass Amherst. Pittenger also holds a Comptia A+ certification, which is the industry standard for establishing careers in information technology and the preferred qualifying credential for technical support and operational roles.

“Matt is a perfect example of how hard work and determination truly pays off,” said Kevin Day, president and CEO of Florence Bank. “His peers have praised his dedication, enthusiasm, and the impressive skill set that he brings to the job each day. We’re happy to have Matt as part of our team, and the President’s Award is the perfect milestone to showcase his service to the bank.”