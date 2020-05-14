UMassFive College Federal Credit Union Promotes Gina Maroni, Alexis Miarecki

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced the recent promotion of two employees.

Gina Maroni has been promoted to vice president of Finance and chief financial officer. She has taken on the responsibility of financial oversight, strategizing, and budgeting for the credit union, and previously served as UMassFive’s assistant vice president of Finance and controller for 18 months. Prior to joining UMassFive, she was the senior vice president of Finance and chief financial officer at Athol Credit Union.

Alexis Miarecki has been promoted to manager of Marketing. Transitioning from her former role as graphic designer, she is now responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the Marketing department, including oversight of the marketing team, creative direction, and developing and executing all marketing and promotional plans for UMassFive in collaboration with the vice president of Marketing.