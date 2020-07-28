Florence Bank Names Rebecca Albro a Recipient of Its President’s Award

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced that Rebecca Albro was recently selected as a recipient of its President’s Award.

The President’s Award was established by the bank in 1995, affording employees the annual opportunity to nominate their peers for this prestigious honor that recognizes outstanding performance, customer service, and overall contribution to Florence Bank.

Albro, who was nominated by numerous colleagues, is a teller operations manager and customer-service representative in the main branch in Florence. She began work at Florence Bank in 2014.

“For nearly six years, Becky has been a reliable asset to our organization,” Florence Bank President Kevin Day said. “Her ability to manage and encourage others is admirable. Becky is the consummate employee to receive the President’s Award.”