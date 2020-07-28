Johnson & Hill to Present Live Webinar Today on ‘Leading in Turbulent Times’

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Johnson & Hill Staffing will present its latest webinar today, July 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. “Leading in Turbulent Times” will be presented by Richard Fagerlin.

If the last few months have taught us anything, it’s the power, impact, and importance of strong leadership. HR leaders are often the gatekeepers of culture — and a culture of high trust is more important now than ever before. This session will present an effective model for achieving a high-trust culture and getting results, the top seven reasons for the trust gap, 10 practical solutions for building high-trust relationships, and a simple model for evaluating trust that participants can use to measure trust in their organizations.

