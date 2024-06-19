Florence Bank Presents 2024 President’s Award to Three Employees 

FLORENCE — Florence Bank announced that it recently presented its 2024 President’s Award to three staff members for exceptional service.

Established in 1995, the President’s Award recognizes outstanding performance, customer service, and overall contributions to Florence Bank. Those named are nominated by their colleagues at the bank.

This year’s award recognizes Kim Downing, branch manager and assistant vice president in the Chicopee branch; Michele St. Germain, senior teller and customer-service representative in the West Springfield branch; and Christina Mullen, loan servicing manager in the main office in Florence.

With 38 years in the banking industry, Downing was recognized for her communication, team management, and customer-service skills. She was also saluted for her commitment to community service. She currently serves as a board member of the Therapeutic Equestrian Center and sits on the gala committee for the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee.

St. Germain has 36 years of banking experience and was saluted for her ability to quickly and effectively respond to customers’ needs, her positivity, mentoring colleagues, and communicating effectively. She was also recognized for handling customer transactions courteously and for supporting the teller operations manager and tellers to ensure efficient operations.

In her role at the bank, Mullen is responsible for servicing residential mortgages and consumer loans. She was lauded for her attention to detail and ensuring that her staff provides outstanding customer service at all times. She has 34 years of experience in the industry.

“These employees have given their peers excellent reasons to nominate them,” said Matt Garrity, president and CEO of Florence Bank. “They are hardworking, determined, patient, enthusiastic, and compassionate — qualities we value at Florence Bank.”