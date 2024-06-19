Whittlesey Celebrates Annual Community Day with Volunteer Initiatives 

HARTFORD, Conn. — On June 14, Whittlesey, one of New England’s largest regional CPA and consulting firms, continued its annual day of volunteerism with various projects across Connecticut and Western Mass.

For more than a decade, Whittlesey team members have stepped away from their desks to engage in activities that directly impact the communities where they live and work. This year, Whittlesey mobilized team members throughout the region to collaborate with the Bushnell Park Conservancy, the Diaper Bank of Connecticut, and the Zoo in Forest Park. Volunteers engaged in a variety of activities, including park cleanup efforts, mulching, planting flower beds, and repairing and painting fences. At the Connecticut Diaper Bank, team members sorted and repackaged diapers to support families in need.

“Our dedication to community service extends beyond our professional roles,” said Drew Andrews, CEO and managing partner at Whittlesey. “Our annual Community Day exemplifies our belief in giving back to our communities. Partnering with these extraordinary organizations this year has been an honor, and we are excited about the difference we can make together.”

Whittlesey’s Community Day is part of a broader series of initiatives the firm undertakes throughout the year, underscoring its core belief in the power of community engagement. The firm takes pride in its longstanding partnerships with diverse nonprofit organizations and the real-world impacts they achieve together.