Florence Bank Promotes Jennifer Halpin to Employee Relations Officer

FLORENCE — Florence Bank promoted Jennifer Halpin to the position of Employee Relations officer in the Human Resources department at the main office in Florence.

Halpin joined Florence Bank in 2014. Prior to her recent promotion, she served as the Employee Relations manager. She holds a bachelor of business administration degree from UMass Amherst.

During her tenure at the bank, she has been the recipient of the President’s Award, which is awarded to employees who demonstrate superior levels of performance, customer service, and overall contribution to the bank.

“We are thrilled to see Jennifer’s career progress with the bank as she begins her new role as Employee Relations officer,” said Kevin Day, bank president and CEO. “Her consistent performance, dependability, and expert knowledge have made her an integral asset.”