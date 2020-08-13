Cartamundi Has Immediate Employment Opportunities in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW — Cartamundi, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of playing cards, collectible cards, card games, and board games, and owner of U.S Playing Cards, has announced it has immediate employment opportunities at its East Longmeadow facility. The job openings available range from entry-level to skilled worker opportunities. A full list of open positions is available at cartamundi.com/us/en/careers.

The job openings are in preparation of significantly increased demand for board and card games during the upcoming fourth-quarter holiday season. Cartamundi is the manufacturer of many iconic board games, including Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit, and Magic: The Gathering, and is a long-time partner with leading companies, including Hasbro.

“Cartamundi’s secret to success has always been our highly skilled, dedicated, and motivated workforce that believes in our company’s purpose of sharing the magic of playing together, said Sandi Mauro, vice president of Human Resources. “We are committed to investing in our employees with entry-level through advanced skills-training programs. As production at our East Longmeadow factory gears up to meet the increased demand during the upcoming holiday season, we are immediately looking to add 100 new team members to our production team.”

In response to COVID-19, Cartamundi has put in place specific protection measures for all workers on its production lines, including plexiglass screens, appropriate social-distancing measures, and adherence to strict guidelines and health measures recommended by the government.