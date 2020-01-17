Florence Bank Promotes Kurt Shouse

FLORENCE – Florence Bank has promoted Kurt Shouse to the position of vice president, information and cybersecurity officer.

Shouse brings extensive knowledge and skills to his new role. Prior to his recent promotion, he was the assistant vice president, information and cybersecurity officer. Shouse studied at UMass Amherst, where he received his bachelor of Business Administration in management studies. Additionally, he studied at Utica College where he received his master of Science in Cyber Operations and Computer Forensics. Shouse has his certification from the SANS Institute Global Security Essentials (GSEC) which demonstrates a high-level skillset of hands-on information technology with respect to security tasks.

Shouse serves his community as a board member of Northampton’s Dollars for Scholars.

“We are thrilled to see Kurt’s career progress with the bank,” said John F. Heaps, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Florence Bank. “His skills and expertise are invaluable, and I look forward to watching him grow in his new role as vice president.”