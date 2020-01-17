‘Ice Invasion’ Happening in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Business Improvement District is again bringing more than a dozen ice sculptures to downtown Springfield for the 3rdAnnual Ice Invasion beginning today.

This ice invasion coincides with the Winter Weekend being staged by the Boston Red Sox, making an exciting time for the city and its downtown.

From the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield up to the Springfield Museums and down to Union Station, visitors will be able to find an ice sculpture at almost every street corner. This year’s ‘invasion’ will feature a diverse lineup of sculptures, including Wally the Green Monster, baseball players, pineapples and many more.

The SBID is encouraging everyone to walk around and check out all 18 ice sculptures, take photos, and share them on Instagram using #BeDowntownSpringfield for a chance to win Springfield Thunderbird tickets or gift cards to downtown restaurants. The more photos you take with the different ice sculptures, the more likely you’ll win.

For locations of the ice sculptures and information on all things downtown visit, springfielddowntown.com.

The 3rd Annual Downtown Springfield Ice Invasion is presented by EBS – Employee Benefit Solutions!