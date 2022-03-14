Forest Park Zoo to Host Eggstravaganza on April 16

SPRINGFIELD — The Zoo in Forest Park will host its annual Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will include grab-and-go stations for children with take-and-make activities, prize-filled Easter eggs, books, and candy while supplies last. There will also be animal encounters and enrichment to allow guests an up-close look at some of the animals, as well as free face painting and visits from Felix the Fox and Andy the Armadillo.

“While the Zoo hosts Eggstravaganza every year, the staff does an amazing job of creating a new, exciting atmosphere with crafts, activities, and fun for all eventgoers each season,” said Caroline Cay Adams, director of education at the Zoo in Forest Park. “We are so honored that we can host such a popular event for the Greater Springfield community and beyond.”

Pre-registration is required to attend. No additional tickets will be sold at the door. Registration closes April 11 or when all tickets are sold. To purchase tickets, visit www.forestparkzoo.org/eggs.