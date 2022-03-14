Elizabeth Román Joins NEPM’s Newsroom

SPRINGFIELD — Elizabeth Román will New England Public Media’s newsroom as managing editor for news after reporting for nearly two decades at the Republican. In recent years, she has also edited El Pueblo Latino, co-founded Colectivo de Medios Latinos, and appeared as a panelist on NEPM’s “The Short List” and “Connecting Point.” In her role at NEPM, she will edit daily news stories, work to expand the diversity of sources in news coverage, and explore ways to create more Spanish-language news content.

“I am thrilled to welcome Liz to the newsroom,” said Sam Hudzik, NEPM news director. “She is a consummate professional with almost two decades of experience covering the stories of our region.”

Elizabeth is a lifelong resident of Springfield and the daughter of Puerto Rican parents who migrated to Massachusetts from the island more than 40 years ago. She is a graduate of Holyoke Community College and UMass Amherst. Throughout her career as a print journalist, it has been her objective to provide accurate representation of communities of color in Western Mass., and she is excited to continue that work at NEPM. She will join New England Public Media on Monday, March 14.