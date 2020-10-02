Forest Park Zoo to Host Second Virtual Trivia Night on Oct. 21

SPRINGFIELD — The Zoo in Forest Park will host its second Virtual Trivia Night on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

The event will take place on Zoom. The game will consist of four Halloween-inspired categories, each containing 15 multiple-choice questions. Players can either use a smartphone or a second browser to submit answers during the game.

“There are increased costs associated with animal care in the winter,” said Gabry Tyson, Development associate at the Zoo in Forest Park. “We received great feedback from the trivia night we hosted in July, so we thought we would bring it back for a night in October to hopefully help cover a portion of those costs.”

To play, the zoo is recommending a $25 donation per player, but the event is pay-what-you-can. Donations can be made at www.forestparkzoo.org/events-1/trivia-night.

Pre-registration is required. E-mail Tyson at [email protected] to register a team. Players can opt to play as an individual or on a team of up to six people. Registration is capped at 50 teams. The zoo will award prizes to the top teams.