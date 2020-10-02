Greenfield Savings Bank Announces Promotions

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Savings Bank (GSB) announced the recent promotions of Logan Anderson, Jessica Duffy, Michelle Ozdarski, Mary Pomeroy, and Jocelyn Walsh.

Anderson been promoted to Customer Service Call Center representative. In her new position, she will work in the GSB Call Center, assisting customers with a wide range of account services, tracking voice mails, and returning phone calls. In addition, she will also work as one of the video tellers for the bank’s network of Teller Connect ATMs, which are ATM machines that provide teller service via a live video feed at select GSB locations in Franklin and Hampshire counties. Logan first joined Greenfield Savings Bank as a teller in September 2018. She is a 2017 graduate of Pioneer Valley Regional School. She has been an active volunteer at community events, including the Great Falls Festival in Turners Falls, the Relay for Life in Greenfield, and the Franklin County Fair.

Duffy has been promoted to assistant office manager of the GSB South Deerfield Office. In addition to supervising the daily activities of the office and staff, she will also concentrate on business development and assist customers with a full range of banking services. Duffy first joined Greenfield Savings Bank in January 2017 as a teller and was previously promoted to the position of super banker. She has an associate degree in accounting from Greenfield Community College and is currently working on a degree at the Center for Financial Training.

Ozdarski has been promoted to senior Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering investigator and fraud analyst, responsible for monitoring, reviewing, researching, and analyzing transactions for potential money laundering or other illegal activity, such as terrorism financing and tax evasion. She is responsible for assisting customers with identity theft and other fraud-related issues. Ozdarski joined GSB in 1999 as a teller and the next year became the teller trainer. In 2008 she became the senior Operations specialist and recently held the title of BSA/ID theft manager. She earned an associate degree from Greenfield Community College in 1998.

Pomeroy has been promoted to office manager of the Greenfield and the Shelburne Falls offices. As the office manager, she oversees the operations of both offices and staff development. In addition, she also works with customers on all aspects of their banking and lending needs, including mortgage origination. She first joined GSB in March 2019 as the assistant office manager of the main office in Greenfield. She most recently was the office manager of the Shelburne Falls office. Pomeroy has earned diplomas in consumer lending, general financial services, and advanced financial services, as well as certificates in introduction to financial services and credit analysis and consumer lending from the Center for Financial Training. She is currently enrolled in Cambridge College, working toward an associate degree in business administration.

Walsh has been appointed assistant office manager of the GSB Shelburne Falls office. In her new position, she will oversee day-to-day office operations and assist customers with a full range of account and banking services. She first joined Greenfield Savings Bank in December 2015, starting as a teller in Shelburne Falls Office and later was promoted to a super banker at the Hadley Office. In 2019, she was promoted to assistant manager of the Hadley Office. Walsh has been a volunteer at a wide range of community events, including the WGBY Hadley Asparagus Festival, Shelburne Falls Moonlight Magic, and the Great Falls Festival.