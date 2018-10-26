Former NFL Player to Speak at Asnuntuck on Opioid Addiction, Recovery

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College, with support from Enfield Together Coalition and funding from the Connecticut Healthy Campus Initiative, is hosting former NFL player and University of Pennsylvania graduate Jeff Hatch in the college’s conference center on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Hatch, who played for the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will speak to students, staff, and faculty at 12:30 p.m. and will present a second time for the public at 6 p.m. He will share his story of sports injuries, opioid addiction, and recovery. Drafted in 2002 by the Giants, he battled addiction on and off the field until his retirement in 2006. He is now in long-term recovery.

Food and beverages will be served during both presentations. The event is free to everyone.